Japanese American Korean War Memorial

The Japanese American Veterans Memorial Court Alliance (VMCA) each year reserves a special time to honor, remember and pay tribute to those Japanese Americans who gave their lives in each of the wars and conflicts engaged by the United States since 1898.

This year on Jan. 31, VMCA will be posting the video on their website at http://memorialcourtalliance.org commemorating the termination of the conflict period of the Korean War. The Korean War began on June 25, 1950, an armistice was signed on July 27, 1953, and the end of the conflict was officially signed on July 31, 1955.

The Korean War from 1950 to 1953 has been considered one of the most important, but it is the least remembered. The VMCA’s goal is to make sure the 256 Japanese Americans who gave their lives in that war are not a part of those “Forgotten War” statistics. Also noting an estimated 5,000 Japanese Americans not only served predominantly in Korea, but also served in branches of the military all over the world during the Korean War.

The VMCA welcomes the public to visit the Japanese American Veterans Memorial Court at 244 S. San Pedro St. in Little Tokyo, Los Angeles and the public is invited to view the commemoration tribute video honoring those who sacrificed and could give no more than their lives for their country…