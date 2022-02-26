Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks after President Joe Biden announced Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme Court in the Cross Hall of the White House on Feb. 25. Vice President Kamala Harris listens at right. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON — President Biden on Feb. 25 announced he is nominating Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer.

Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus Chair Rep. Judy Chu (D-Pasadena) issued the following statement:

“I am thrilled at President Biden’s choice of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to be the first Black woman justice on the Supreme Court! Over her long career, Judge Jackson has demonstrated a true commitment to public service and justice, qualities which have already led to her being confirmed by a strong bipartisan vote to serve on the US Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit.

“As a lawyer on the U.S. Sentencing Committee, a public defender, and an experienced federal judge, Judge Jackson brings an important perspective to the court that will be essential for protecting the rights of all Americans.

“The Supreme Court’s decisions will shape what America looks like for future generations. That is why it means so much that President Biden has not only nominated a judge with an impressive professional and educational background, but also one who reflects the true diversity of experiences in this country.

“Judge Jackson has already been approved once by this Senate on a bipartisan basis, and so I expect her nomination to be considered quickly and without partisan delay.”

Sen. Mazie K. Hirono (D-Hawaii), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee and of CAPAC, released the following statement: “Today is an historic day. President Biden has nominated the first Black woman to serve on the highest court of the land. We need a court that reflects America and understands how the court’s decisions impact the lives of everyday families. Appointing a Black woman will help make that a reality.

“Judge Jackson is exceptionally qualified and has a proven record of deciding cases based on the Constitution, the law, and the facts. I have no doubt that Judge Jackson will serve as a fair and impartial jurist who will protect the rights of all Americans.

“Judge Jackson has been confirmed by the Senate on a bipartisan basis three times and hearings should proceed without delay.”