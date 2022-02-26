Sen. Tammy Duckworth

WASHINGTON – Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), a member of the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) and an Iraq War veteran who served 23 years in the Reserve Forces, issued the following statement on Feb. 24 after Russia escalated its invasion of Ukraine:

“The human suffering caused — and any blood spilled — as a result of this unjustified and unjustifiable attack on Ukraine’s sovereign territory are solely on Vladimir Putin’s hands. Our nation, our NATO allies and all countries who value human rights, sovereignty and the rule of law must hold him and his cronies fully, painfully and immediately accountable.

“Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked and inexcusable escalation of this violent invasion will succeed in only one thing: uniting the free world against Russia’s autocratic regime in support of Ukraine’s territorial sovereignty, its people and its right to self-governance.”