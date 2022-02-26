The boys of the Los Angeles Center for Enriched Studies will play for a CIF championship on Saturday, when they face Van Nuys for the City Section Div. II title.

Cody Yamaki (MaxPreps)

LACES features senior guard Cody Yamaki, who played a major role in the Unicorns’ 59-53 victory over Rancho Dominguez in the semi­finals on Thursday.

Yamaki is averaging 16.1 points per game, according to MaxPreps, and hails from a championship pedigree. His sister, Ayleen, was on the LACES girls’ team that won a CIF championship in 2014. In that magical season, both the girls’ and boys’ teams from LACES won titles, with the sister-brother pair Sidney and Dean Tanioka both bringing home championship medals.

LACES will take on Van Nuys at 3:30 Saturday, at the Roybal Learn­ing Center in Downtown L.A.

• • •

In the City Section girls’ playoffs, Lindsey Kadonaga and Chatsworth will play for the Div. II crown when they take on Elaine Oh and Verdugo Hills on Saturday.

Chatsworth won in dramatic fashion over Wilson in the semifinals on Wednesday, 45-43. Verdugo Hills had little trouble with San Pedro, 70-48.

• • •

In the CIF Southern Section Div. IV semifinals, Sherman Oaks CES fell one game short of the finals with a 59-27 loss to Santee on Wednesday.

Sherman Oaks CES, with Kendall Gohata-Chan, are set to have a berth in the CIF State tournament when the pairings are announced on Monday.