Kishin Daiko performs during the 2013 Japanese Heritage Night at Staples Center. (Rafu Shimpo photo)

The Los Angeles Clippers will celebrate their annual Japanese Heritage Night on Wednesday, March 9, hosting Rui Hachimura and the Washington Wizards.

In addition to the game, on-court entertainment will include a taiko performance and introduction of the Nisei Week Queen and Court and other dignitaries.

A special Japanese Heritage Night T-shirt is available with tickets purchased through the group sales link, www.nba.com/clippers/giveaways.