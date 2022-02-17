August 2, 1947 — February 6, 2022

Danny Miwa was born on August 2, 1947, in St Paul, Minnesota. A few years later, his parents, Ken and Yei Miwa, moved the family to Los Angeles. He graduated from Dorsey High School in 1965. In 1967, after attending UCLA for 2 years he was drafted into the U.S. Army, where he became an aircraft and helicopter mechanic. He was deployed to Vietnam in 1969. After his tour of duty he resumed his studies and graduated from USC with a business degree. His professional career included banking, a water utility, a health HMO and a private business. His personal pursuits included restoring cars and motorcycling. In early 2017, Dan’s VA doctor detected a highly aggressive cancer in his annual bl ood screening, a result of having been exposed to Agent Orange during his Vietnam assignment. After over 2 years of exhaustive surgical, hormone and radiation treatment at both Keck USC and UCLA Medical, Dan succumbed to cancer on February 6, 2022.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ken and Yei Miwa. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Lisa Miwa; his brother, Glenn Miwa (wife Laura and daughter Erin); his brother, Marty (wife Melody and daughter Alexandra).

The family extends their deepest appreciation to Dr. Se-Young Lee of the Long Beach VA Medical Center and Dr. Amar Kishan in Radiation Oncology at UCLA Health.

At Dan’s request, memorial services will be confined to family members.