A semi-private funeral service for Gary Yukio Shirasago, 70-year-old, Los Angeles, Calif.-born Sansei who peacefully passed away at his home in Culver City, Calif., will be held on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at 3:00 p.m.

He is survived by his wife, Paula Shirasago; son, Todd Shirasago; brother, Dale (Susan) Shirasago; brothers-in-law, Stanley, Mark, and Bradley (Siggy) Shimada; sister-in-law, Linda Shimada; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. The service can be viewed virtually at https://bit.ly/gyszoom.

www.kubotamortuary.com

(213) 749-1449