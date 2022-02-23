A memorial at Amache is dedicated to the 120 incarcerees who died in the camp and 31 Nisei soldiers from Amache who were killed in action.

The Japanese American National Museum celebrates the passage of the Amache National Historic Site Act (H.R. 2497) by the U.S. Senate.

Amache was one of ten incarceration camps that held nearly 10,000 people of Japanese ancestry during World War II. Bipartisan efforts to preserve Amache began when the site became a National Historic Landmark in 2006. It gained momentum in 2018 when the Amache Study Act was introduced in the U.S. Senate.

The Amache Study Act was a bill that directed the Department of the Interior to conduct a study to assess Amache’s historical significance and determine the feasibility of adding it to the National Park System. It was signed into law in 2019 as part of the John D. Dingell, Jr. Conservation, Management, and Recreation Act. Amache is currently maintained by the Amache Preservation Society.

Passage of H.R. 2497 coincides with the 80th anniversary of Executive Order 9066, ensuring that the unjust wartime treatment of Japanese Americans is remembered by future generations.

“Amache is a powerful place of reflection, connection, and national significance,” said Ann Burroughs, president and CEO. “As this bill advances in the legislative process, its passage in the Senate highlights the importance of bipartisanship to securing justice for all.

“The rise in Asian hate and the current racial divide are stark reminders to work together and apply these lessons from our past to clarify the historical record and solve today’s challenges. We look forward to celebrating the site of Amache as a new National Park Service unit in the coming weeks.”