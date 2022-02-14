Jason Tomihiro Kato passed away peacefully on February 4, 2022. He was born in Santa Monica, Calif. to Douglas and Hiroko Kato, the oldest of three children and grew up in Los Angeles. He attended University High School, where he played varsity football, and California State University, Long Beach and Northridge. He was a member of his beloved fraternity, Zeta Epsilon Tau. He volunteered often for many worthwhile causes and attended WLA Buddhist Temple. He loved spending time with his friends and family over good food, great conversation and discussing all things Hawaii. He was an avid sports fan and loved to watch his favorite teams: UCLA, Dodgers, Lakers, Raiders and the University of Hawaii football team. He lived life to the fullest and was a friend to many, but he was truly the greatest at being an uncle to his niece and nephew. He will be deeply missed.

He is survived by his loving family: parents, Douglas and Hiroko; sister, Michelle (Thomas) Kato Hyung; brother, Derrick; niece and nephew, Sophia and Sean; and many other relatives.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

