Private funeral services for the late Kimiko Miya, 98-year-old, born in Hill Rose, Colorado, resident of Cerritos, who passed away peacefully on January 19, 2022, were held on February 8 at Rose Hills Memorial Park, with Rev. Shumyo Kojima of Zenshuji Soto Mission officiating.

She is survived by many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by other relatives.

The family requests that flowers and koden please be omitted.

