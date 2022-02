Philip Moy, age 85, passed away on January 8, 2022.

He is predeceased by his beloved wife, Christine, and his brother, Robert Moy. He is survived by his two loving sons, Steve (Valerie) and Bill (Julie); as well as his long-time partner, Frances; brother, Russell Moy; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

A private family funeral service was held on February 9 at Green Hills Memorial Park in Rancho Palos Verdes.