The second annual Little Tokyo Street Fair will take place on Saturday, Feb. 26, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Weller Court, 123 Astronaut Ellison S. Onizuka St.

Presented by Kiosk Boys, a decorative handmade plant company, and Bozu, a vintage clothing store, the event will feature music, crafts, plants, art, clothing and more.

“We are Japanese Americans, both Sansei and Yonsei, who have grown up with our parents eating/shopping in Little Tokyo since the ’60s until now,” said event organizer Bailey Kikuchi. “Our goal is to help promote the small businesses in Little Tokyo and to try and bring people back to visit. In addition, with small business vendors, they have the opportunity to provide products and showcase to the public in a unique way.

“The event will have many different types of vendors … Our last event was a very big success, where it was a fun, family-friendly event.”