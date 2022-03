Mrs. Machiko Yamanaka, 90, Maizuru, Japan-born Issei, resident of Pasadena, Calif., passed away peacefully on December 27, 2021.

She is survived by her loving family: daughter, Naomi (Bill) Yamada; son, Harvey Yamanaka of Los Altos, Calif.; grandchildren, Stacey (Albert Yu) Yamada, Dana Yamada, Jennifer and Jonathan Yamanaka of Los Altos, Calif.; sister, Akemi Sugawara of Japan; and brother, Hiroaki Soma of Japan.

Private family funeral services were held on Sunday, February 20, at Fukui Mortuary, with Rimban William Briones and Rev. George Matsubayashi of Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple officiating.

