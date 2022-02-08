A private graveside service for Masao Henry Oshiro, 95-year-old, Veteran of Korean Conflict, Paia, Hawaii-born Nisei, who passed away on January 15, 2022 in Torrance, was held on Monday, February 7, 2022 at Green Hills Memorial Park.

He is predeceased by his wife, Sueko Oshiro, and his daughter, Cindy Telfer, and survived by his children, Victoria (Mitsuo) Nishiuchi and Carl (Noriko) Oshiro; sister, Michi (Richard) Kurisu; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives in Hawaii and Japan.

www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449