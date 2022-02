Tomiko Lillian Katayama, 81-year-old, Los Angeles-born, resident of Norwalk, passed away on December 28, 2021, at her residence.

She is survived by her daughters, Kelly (Philip) Katayama-Johnson and Kimberly (Allen) Acosta; grandchildren, Collin Johnson, Kyle Acosta, Sydney Acosta and Tyler Johnson; many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, February 5, at Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple.

