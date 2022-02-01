CLAREMONT –The Occidental women’s basketball team had a 7-0 run in the final minute of the first quarter to take a two-point lead at the half, but Claremont-Mudd-Scripps counter-punched with a dominant 25-10 third quarter and went to capture a 78-60 win over the Tigers on Saturday evening at Roberts Pavilion.

The win was the fifth in the last six games for the Athenas, who had a four-game winning streak snapped on Wednesday, as they improve to 9-10 overall and 6-4 in the SCIAC with the victory. Occidental slides to 7-10 overall and 2-8 in the league with the loss.

Austyn Masuno

Austyn Masuno (24 points) and Flora Durgerian (22 points) each set new career highs in scoring, with Masuno surpassing her previous high by two, set earlier this year, and Dugerian passing her previous high of 16 set as a sophomore.

The Athenas also overcame a spectacular effort from Occidental’s Toni Thompson, who finished with 36 points on 14-21 shooting to keep her team in the game.

Thompson, in fact, had all seven of the points in the 7-0 run to close out the first half and give Occidental a 32-30 lead at the break.

CMS, though, came out of the locker room with the first eight points to take the lead for good. Dugerian had two foul shots, Jacey Carter dove on the floor for a steal to lead to a go-ahead basket from Ava Grey, Masuno hit two foul shots and Jocelyn Song hit a pull-up jumper to put the Athenas ahead 38-32.

It was still a 43-39 game late in the third, when CMS used a 9-0 run as Durgerian knocked down a three, Masuno scored four straight points and Durgerian hit two foul shots.

Durgerian then closed out the quarter with a buzzer-beating three-pointer to stretch the lead to 55-42. Masuno started the fourth with a jumper, Durgerian had a driving lay-up and CMS was able to cruise the rest of the way.

Grace Florendo was also in double figures for CMS with 10 points off the bench. CMS will be back in action on Wednesday when it hosts La Verne at 7 p.m.

– Courtesy CMS Athletics

Forrest Nishi

• • •

Oxy’s men fared better in their matchup with CMS, getting 26 from Anthony Hollerich and 10 from Kyle Dosa, and 10 cruising to a 79-66 victory.

Forrest Nishi had eight minutes off the bench for Occidental, who next host Cal Lutheran on Wednesday.

Uyehara Leads Prolific Scoring Attack for APU

AZUSA – Winning their 12th consecutive game in a row, No. 3 Azusa Pacific recorded a season high of 106 points while holding Academy of Art to 65. With five players scoring in the double digits, the team improved their overall record to 15-1 with an 11-0 PacWest record.

Paige Uyehara

Paige Uyehara led the team with 23 points, shooting 8-15 from the FG range and 3-6 from the three. She also added four blocks, five assists, and four steals against the Urban Knights. Amayah Kirkman tied her career-high 16 points shooting a perfect game; 5-5 FG, 4-4 from the three, and 2-2 from the FT line. Defensively, Laura Pranger stiffled the

Urban Knights in the paint, erasing nine shots. She also scored 13 points in the contest.

Quan Nets 22 in Pomona-Pitzer Loss at Redlands

Madison Quan highlighted Pomona-Pitzer’s attack, but the team suffered a hard-fought loss to Redlands, 66-53, on Saturday.

With the loss, the Sagehens are now 9-7 overall and 7-3 in the conference. The Sagehens will stay on the road as they travel to Chapman on Wednesday.

Madison Quan

The Sagehens struck first in a quiet first quarter as Quan hit a jumper just over a minute into the game. Emily Church recorded the next four points with two free throws and a layup, but Redlands answered to tie the game at 6-6 with 3:29 left in the quarter.

After the two teams traded buckets, Quan hit a shot from beyond the arc to give the Sagehens an 11-8 lead, but a Redlands jumper made it 11-10 at the end of the first.

Quan made the first layup of the second quarter, but the Bulldogs went on a 6-0 run to take a 16-13 lead with 6:12 remaining in the quarter.

Charlize Andaya ended the run with a three-pointer, but Redlands made back-to-back three-pointers to regain the lead at 22-16. Pomona-Pitzer ended the second quarter on a 9-1 run with five points from Quan to take a 25-23 lead over the Bulldogs.

Out of the halftime break, Church hit a jumper just 24 seconds into the period, but Redlands quickly fired back, bringing the game to a 27-27 tie with an 8:22 on the clock. The quarter featured a back-and-forth battle as the two teams continued to work to a tie before a Kaitlyn Leung three put the Sagehens up 34-31 with 6:09 left in the third.

The Bulldogs went on a quick 6-0 to take a 37-34 led Quan hit the shot from downtown to bring things to a tie, this time at 37-37 with 3:35 left to play. The Bulldogs ended the quarter on a 4-2 run to take a 41-39 lead over the Sagehens heading into the fourth quarter.

Redlands got to work quickly in the fourth quarter as they pushed their way to an eight-point lead at 49-41 with 7:46 left in the game, forcing the Sagehens to call a timeout. The game went scoreless for 2:52 before the Sagehens fought back to within four at 54-50 after a 9-5 run with seven points from Quan and two from Maison Yee. Andaya hit a late three, but the Bulldogs quickly pulled away, ending the game on an 12-3 run to seal the win.

– Courtesy Pomona-Pitzer Athletics