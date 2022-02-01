PASADENA — The Los Angeles Dodgers hosted a discussion on the 103rd anniversary of Jackie Robinson’s birth, inviting a group of students from Pasadena’s John Muir High School – Robinson’s alma mater – to take part.

Dodger manager Dave Roberts (right), the first African American manager in team history, led the conversation with the students and online with David Robinson (below), son of the late baseball legend, who broke the game’s color barrier in 1947 with the Dodgers.

“You have opportunities every single day to continue his legacy,” Robinson told the youngsters. “Every day you relate to your teachers, your fellow students, if you can perfect your ability to relate with respect and in peace, you will be continuing a legacy of developing a type of unity among all of humanity.”