Richard Blum and Sen. Dianne Feinstein

WASHINGTON – Rep. Doris Matsui (D-Sacramento) issued the following statement on Feb. 28 after the passing of Richard Blum, a dedicated philanthropist, human rights advocate, and husband of Sen. Dianne Feinstein:

“The world has lost a powerful force for good with the passing of my dear friend Richard Blum. Everywhere he went, Richard improved the lives of others and worked to address poverty and injustice. He had an ardent passion for ensuring that all people have the human rights they deserve. His work for developing economies will have generations of impact – and the lessons that he taught us will continue to live on in all those who have been a beneficiary of his kindness.

“After building a successful career as a businessman, Richard showed us every day that each of us can always prioritize kindness and compassion. That we can lift up our young voices and encourage the next generation of leaders. In San Francisco and around the world, he made it his goal to give others the opportunity to succeed as he did.

“And although most will remember him for his many great accomplishments, I will remember him best for his years of friendship and his incredible will to help others. My prayers are with Dianne, his children, his grandchildren, and all of his friends and loved ones during this difficult time. Richard will truly be missed.”