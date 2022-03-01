The following message is from actress and playwright Jeanne Sakata, author of the solo show “Hold These Truths.”

=*=

In celebration of our incredible AAPI theatre community, and to raise money for our friends at CAATA (Consortium of Asian American Theatre Artists), six brilliant actors who have performed “Hold These Truths” over the last five years — Ryun Yu, Greg Watanabe, Michael Keita Hisamoto, Hansel Tan, Jomar Tagatac, and Steven Eng — will be joining forces to do a virtual benefit joint HTT reading, to be streamed on Feb. 28, co-directed by Jessica Kubzansky and Margaret Starbuck.

(Note: The livestream event began at 6 p.m., but the recording will be available for 48 hours after the live event has ended.)

Our co-hosts for the evening? The fantastic team of Tamlyn Tomita and Sean Miura! Our producers? Three incredible SoCal theaters — East West Players, Boston Court Pasadena, and Pasadena Playhouse, whose artistic directors have all played a major role in the play’s history and who conceived of this event. Thank you, Artistic Directors Snehal Desai, Jessica Kubzansky and Danny Feldman, for dreaming this up!

The reading will be FREE to anyone who registers, and there will be a special link provided so you can donate a gift directly to CAATA.

Register here: http://bit.ly/HoldTheseTruthsVirtual

Thank you to each of these beloved friends and artists for taking part, and for honoring Gordon Hirabayashi’s legacy while lifting up CAATA and AAPI theatre artists.

All the information here at Broadway World.

“Created in response to the sharp rise in hate directed toward the AAPI community over the past few years, Boston Court Pasadena, East West Players, and Pasadena Playhouse have joined forces to share a virtual reading of Jeanne Sakata’s timely solo play ‘Hold These Truths.’ The evening is co-directed by Jessica Kubzansky and Margaret Shigeko Starbuck.

“All proceeds raised through this event will go to the Consortium of Asian American Theaters and Artists and the incredible work they do to promote AAPI artists and to contribute to our national theatre ecology. You are invited to this special event to honor, support, and uplift our amazing community of AAPI Theatre Artists.

“‘Hold These Truths,’ an exceptional evening of theatrical storytelling, tells the inspirational true story of a civil rights hero, Gordon Hirabayashi, who took his World War ll fight for his constitutional rights all the way to the Supreme Court.”