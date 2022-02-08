A private family service for the late Merrill “Mel” Esaki, 89-year-old, Hawaii-born, resident of Huntington Beach, Calif., who passed away on January 18, 2022, was held on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Orange County Buddhist Church in Anaheim.

Predeceased by his beloved wife, Thelma Esaki, and brother, Thomas Esaki; he is survived by his daughters, Sharon (Bobby) Kawai and Wendy (Don) Sasaki; grandchildren, Brandon and Jeffrey Kawai, and Chad and Janelle Sasaki; he is also survived by other relatives.

