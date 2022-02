A private family service for the late Thomas Esaki, 86-year-old, Hawaii-born, resident of Cypress, Calif., who passed away on January 17, 2022, was held on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Orange County Buddhist Church in Anaheim.

He was survived by his brother, Merrill Esaki, who passed away a day after on January 18, 2022. He is survived by his nieces, Sharon (Bobby) Kawai and Wendy (Don) Sasaki; he is also survived by other relatives.

