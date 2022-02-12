Hannah Vela

The basketball playoffs in the CIF Southern Section are underway this weekend, with boys opening the postseason Friday and the girls taking the court on Saturday.

Among those vying for a championship in the girls Open Division playoffs is Mater Dei High School junior point guard Hannah Vela.

Mater Dei is in action Saturday, hosting Rosary Academy at 6 p.m.

Also competing in the Open Division are the girls of Orangewood Academy, with frosh Karly Kakimoto on their roster.

Kanoa Kakihara

Orangewood begins postseason play at 7 p.m. Saturday, on the road at Centennial.

On the boys’ court, Sonora High opened up matters on Friday as The Rafu was going to press. Sonora, who feature senior guard Kanoa Kakihara, had their first-round contest at home against Serra.

Several players of note are taking part, and if there’s anyone we missed mentioning, please let us know.