The basketball playoffs in the CIF Southern Section begin this weekend, with boys’ games this Friday and the girls taking the court on Saturday.

Several players of note are taking part, and below is a list of games and athletes. If there’s anyone we missed mentioning, please let us know!

Palos Verdes High School Boys Basketball

BOYS

Games are scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday.

Div. 1

Rolling Hills Prep, featuring Blake Yamada and Nick Sakaguchi will host Palos Verdes. PV’s roster includes Troy Takahashi, Jake Koyama and Scott Shimoyama.

Div. 2A

Maranatha (Maddox Kiyohara) at Crescenta Valley.

Div. 3A

Daiki Narimoto and West Torrance will be at home for the first round, matching up with St. Bonaventure.

South Pasadena, with Isiah Hyun, Micah Matsuoka and Nathan Kawasaki will be on the road at Indian Springs.

Div. 4AA

San Marino hosts University. The Titans’ roster features 6’4” senior Tim Irie.

South Torrance hosts Arlington.

Alhambra (Isaiah Uchida) will entertain Palmdale.

GIRLS

Mark Keppel High School Girls Basketball

Games are scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, unless otherwise noted.

Div. 1

North Torrance will open the playoffs at home against Harvard-Westlake. The Saxons feature Brittany Ishida, Dara Tokeshi, Miya Konishi, Kennedy Shimazaki, Mia Shiozaki, Kathryn Eguchi, Leyna Miyake, Bailey Enomoto and Sage Misumi.

Redondo Union, with Yumi Sugahara, Kyra Arakawa and Ashley Minei, play at Lynwood.

Troy (Keira Ujiki) at Westlake.

Maile Oshita and Fairmont Prep will travel to Alemany.

Mira Costa, with Maile Nakaji, will open up at Bonita.

West Torrance, whose roster includes Tiffani Yoshimura, Reesie Takenaka, Kaila Uyemura, Tiffani Toshimura, Jessica Yamashiro and Kendall Oda, begin their postseason on the road at Esperanza. The home team features Natalie Sakoda, Alyssa Kubo, Janelle Miyatake and Lacie Miyatake.

Peninsula (Mao Yamashita) host Tustin.

Div. 2A

Beckman, with Kandice Okamoto and Courtney Yada, will travel to San Juan Hills.

South Pasadena will host Arcadiain the first round. The Tigers feature Olivia Alfonso, Jamie Rain Kim, Isabella Alfonso, Lotis Shoun and Yuzu Harada. The Apaches include Ali Yamada, Emi Naruko and Jessica Goto.

Culver City (Nene Makinoda, Mia Washizaki) is home to California.

Mark Keppel, with Kylie Ng, Ashley Ito, Jennifer Nitta and Madison Kobayashi, will be at home against Pioneer.

Div. 2AA

Rolling Hills Prep, whose roster features Madinique Shibata and Tatum Tamashiro, begin at home versus Saugus.

Brea Olida (Brooklyn Kame) hosts Royal.

Div. 3A

Kenna Tagawa and Schurr will play at Dos Pueblos, with a 5 p.m. start time.

Div. 3AA

La Cañada, with Talia Miyamoto and Hailey Tamara, will play at Providence.

Kaylee Shimoda, Kaelyn Kawaguchi and El Dorado will travel to Canyon.

Fountain Valley (Melody Nishi) host Northwood.

Cypress, with Sara Shigekawa and Lauryn Nakamura, will be at Segerstrom.

Div. 4A

Notre Dame Academy (Kayenne Ohno) play at Newbury Park Adventist.

Div. 4AA

Gabrielino, with Kyra Yoshitani and Kate Hamamoto, will host Charter Oak.