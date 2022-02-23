A private service for the late Penelope “Penny” M. Ahn, 85-year-old, California-born, resident of Torrance, who passed away on February 11, 2022, was held on Monday, February 21, 2022 at Fukui Mortuary “Chapel in the Garden” in Los Angeles.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Robert K. Ahn; children, Steven (Sandra Gong) Ahn, Lisa (Jon) Kuroyama, and Jennifer (John) Yoshitake; grandchildren, Kirsten and Stephanie Ahn, Sydney (Dustin) Miyashiro, and Erin and Sean Yoshitake; sister, Hideko Hirami; she is also survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives.

