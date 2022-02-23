The Brentwood School Eagles

Maya Naito scored six points with two rebounds and three steals, as Brentwood advanced to the CIF Southern Section Div. 2A semifinals with a 68-51 victory over South Pasadena.

Brentwood will face Ontario Christian on Wednesday, with the winner advancing to the Div. 2A final on Saturday.

South Pas, with Olivia Alfonso, Jamie Rain Kim, Isabella Alfonso, Lotis Shoun and Yuzu Harada, finishes its stellar season with an overall record of 26-3.

Ontario Christian moves on after their 65-46 win over Courtney Yada, Kandice Okamoto and Beckman.

Culver City (Nene Makinoda, Mia Washizaki) was ousted after coming up short against Santa Margarita, 58-42.

• • •

In Div. 1, a late three-pointer by senior Kellie Au pulled Peninsula to within five points of Viewpoint, but couldn’t overcome the deficit and fell 52-49.

North Torrance is out after suffering a tough loss to Camarillo, 63-59.

• • •

Div. 2AA: Rolling Hills Prep was served a dose of retribution by Sage Hill, a 55-34 decision after Sage Hill took a two-point loss from RHP in December.

Tatum Tamashiro had eight points and seven rebounds for the Huskies in the loss.

Woodbridge, with Maddie Yasui and Hana Watanabe, were ushered out of the playoffs with a lopsided 58-19 loss.

• • •

In Div. 3AA, Cerritos is headed to the semifinals after slipping past Canyon, 45-42.

Kaitlyn Sugita, Emily Hosoda and company will play Yucca Valley for a trip to the championship.

• • •

In Open Division pool play, Karly Kakimoto and Orangewood Academy scored a 54-50 win over Bishop Montgomery.

Mater Dei (Hannah Vela) fell to Etiwanda, 64-53.

• • •

In Div. II of the L.A. City Section playoffs, Lindsey Kadonaga and Chatsworth will vie for a trip to the finals when they take on Wilson on Wednesday.

Chatsworth bested West Adams by 20 points in the quarterfinals, 61-41.

In Div. IV, Sherman Oaks CES advanced to the semis with a 42-27 victory over Academia Avance.

Kendall Gohata-Chan and the Knights will face top seed Santee on Wednesday.

The Open Division semifinals will include Jensen Emi and Granada Hills Charter, after their 61-33 drubbing of King/Drew. The Highlanders will meet Westchester in the semifinals.