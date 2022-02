The Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaii in Honolulu posted this photo and message on Jan. 28: “A portion of our display dedicated to Ellison Onizuka and his fellow Challenger crew members. 36 years ago, there was a malfunction during takeoff causing an explosion on the Challenger space shuttle. Today, we’re taking a moment to remember the seven crew members that lost their lives that day, including the first Asian American in space, Ellison Onizuka from Kealakekua, Hawaii.”