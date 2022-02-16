Public visitation for the late Mr. Yoshio Frank Noda, 95 years old, Watsonville, Calif.-born, resident of Torrance, who passed away on February 6, 2022, will be held on Wednesday, February 23, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Fukui Mortuary Chapel in the Garden, 707 East Temple Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012.

Predeceased by his lovely wife, Kaoruko; sister, Lily Fukuwa; brothers, Watson, Ben, and Mizuma Noda.

He is survived by his children, Henry (Susanna) Noda, Nancy (James) Lurie, and Penny Robinson; grandson, Scott Robinson; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives here and in Japan.

Taught by a master of ueki and bonsai in Japan, he dedicated his life since the 1970s to share this beautiful art form with our community.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441