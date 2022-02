Johnny Yusow Yamada, age 92, Los Angeles-born, Army Veteran of the Korean War and resident of Valley Village, peacefully passed away on February 8, 2022.

He is survived by his wife, Katsuko; daughter, Linda Eiko; and son, Garrett Hideki (Texas). He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services will be held at L.A. Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple,

815 1st St., Los Angeles, CA 90012.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441