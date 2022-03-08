Dawn Kita prays before the cemetery monument during the interfaith service at the Manzanar Pilgrimage in 2014. This year’s pilgrimage will again be held online due to the pandemic. (MARIO GERSHOM REYES/Rafu Shimpo)

“80 Years from E.O. 9066: Lessons Learned” is the theme for the 53rd annual Manzanar Pilgrimage, which will be held online on Saturday, April 30, at 12 p.m.

The 2022 Manzanar At Dusk program will also be held online in the hours following the Manzanar Pilgrimage.

Manzanar was the first of the American concentration camps in which more than 120,000 Japanese Americans and their immigrant parents were unjustly incarcerated during World War II.

Under normal circumstances, more than 1,000 people from all walks of life attend the Manzanar Pilgrimage each year, including students, teachers, community members, clergy and former incarcerees. Planning is already under way for this year’s online program.

Like the past two years, the COVID-19 pandemic will prevent the Manzanar Committee from sponsoring the traditional live program at the Manzanar National Historic Site. As such, this year’s program will be a “Virtual Manzanar Pilgrimage,” to be released on the committee’s website, YouTube channel, and Facebook page.

The online Manzanar At Dusk is co-sponsored by the Nikkei Student Unions at CSU Fullerton, CSU Long Beach, California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, UCLA, UC Riverside, and UC San Diego.

Further details about both programs will be announced at a later date. For more information, call (323) 662-5102, email info@manzanarcommittee.org or visit https://manzanarcommittee.org.