Blanche Haruyo Okada, Fowler, Calif.-born resident of Garden Grove, passed away peacefully on January 28, 2022, at the age of 102.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Yutaka Okada; sisters, Mabel Iguchi and Mary Morikawa; brother, George Ochi; and is survived by her son, Donald (Denise) Okada; daughter, Sherie (Jay) Kato; grandsons, Kevin and Kyle Kato; sister, Alice Miyamoto; sister-in-law, Namiye Okada; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Private services were held at Orange County Buddhist Church on Friday, February 25, 2022.

