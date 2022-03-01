The Manzanar judo dojo and Ed Shepherd home site will be the Volunteer Workday project.

Manzanar National Historic Site is turning 30 years old March 3. To honor this milestone the National Park Service will be hosting a Volunteer Workday on Saturday, March 5, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Everyone is invited to join the Manzanar staff for an outdoor work project, which they hope will be the first of several such events this year, after a long pandemic hiatus.

The Volunteer Day work project involves clearing the judo dojo/Ed Shepherd home site. The dojo was built by Japanese Americans during their confinement at Manzanar incorporating parts of the historic home.

Manzanar welcomes community involvement in the preservation of this special site. Staff and community members will work together to clean up invasive vegetation and debris, get to know each other, and have some good, dirty, outdoor fun.

Manzanar will provide tools (gloves, shovels, pruners, rakes, brooms, wheelbarrows) and project supervision. Each volunteer will receive a water bottle and bandana. Volunteers must bring their own lunch and wear sturdy closed-toe shoes, a hat, and sunscreen. The day’s schedule is as follows:

9:00 a.m.: Arrive, park, and sign in at the Visitor Center parking lot

9:15 a.m.: Welcome, outline of work, safety message

9:30 a.m.–11:30 a.m.: Work project

11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.: BYOL lunch-time program and discussion with Manzanar staff

12:30 p.m.–2:30 p.m.: Work project

Volunteers should RSVP as participation is limited. Email Jeff Burton at jeff_burton@nps.gov for more information and to sign up. Manzanar National Historic Site is located nine miles north of Lone Pine and six miles south of Independence on the west side of U.S. Highway 395.

For more information on Manzanar, visit the website at www.nps.gov/manz.