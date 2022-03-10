A Celebration of Life service for the late Dr. Akira Tajiri, 95-year-old, California-born, who last resided in Redondo Beach and passed away in early March of this year, will be held on Sunday, March 20, in El Segundo, Calif. Please contact thetajirifamily@gmail.com for details.

He retired at 86 from his Reedley optometric practice after 62 years of service. He held patents for many optometric devices and was founder/chairman/CEO of the Precise Vision Enhancement Non-profit Foundation, which provided free glasses for people in need using his Tajiri Frame and Lens system.

Dr. Tajiri is survived by his 5 daughters and their spouses; 7 grandchildren; and many nephews, nieces and other relatives. Naomi, his wife of 64 years, preceded him in death in 2015.

www.fukuimortuary.com

(213) 626-0441