April 9, 1935 – January 26, 2022

Donald Yoshio Saguchi passed from this life into heaven on January 26, 2022, at the age of 86. Born in Salinas, Calif., the youngest of six children. His parents, Genshichi and Misa Saguchi, immigrated from Japan, looking to forge a better life in America. Life seemed promising until 1942 when his family was sent to a concentration camp in Poston, Arizona for three years. When the war ended, the family settled in Chicago.

He relocated to Los Angeles, where he graduated from Roosevelt High School. He served in the U.S. Navy and on his return, enrolled at East Los Angeles College, where he met Yetsuko Hamamoto, the love of his life and wife of over 61 years.

Hard-working, dedicated and meticulous, Don excelled in the civil engineering program at USC, graduating with honors in 1962 as a member of Tau Beta Pi and Chi Epsilon. Don’s civil engineering career took a turn when he started teaching engineering classes at East Los Angeles College which quickly evolved into college administration for the Los Angeles Community College District. Through LACCD, he then administered an education program for the U.S. Air Force in Yokota, Japan for three years.

He always cherished his time with his children, serving as a Cub Scout leader, sports coach and creating opportunities for them to travel and see the world.

In retirement, his years of working in Japan would become an asset as he served as a guide for short-term missionary teams in Japan for Evergreen Baptist Church. Don and Yets would eventually serve God together when they volunteered with The Evangelical Alliance Mission (TEAM) Center in Tokyo and later at a Christian Retreat Center in Karuizawa, Japan.

He is survived by his wife, Yetsuko; and children David (Karol), Jonathan (Peggy) and Diana Singleton (Travis); his six grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at Evergreen Baptist Church of San Gabriel Valley,

323 Workman Mill Rd. in La Puente, Calif., on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at 11 a.m.

www.fukuimortuary.com

(213) 626-0441