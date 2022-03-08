Ellen Kimiye “Kiki” Misawa, 62-year-old, lifelong resident of Los Angeles, passed away peacefully on February 22, 2022.

Predeceased by her father, Kiyoshi “Koot”; mother, Mitsuye “Mitzie”; and brother, Thomas “Tommy” Misawa.

She is survived by loving family: her fiance, Randy Yabuno, and their “Fur Baby,” Abby; brothers, Lawrence and Ralph (Glenda) Misawa; niece, Mindy Chen (Wei-Kuo); grand-nieces, Kylie and Brooklyn; grand-nephew, Miles; Yabuno family: Aiko, Yolanda, Steve (Vicki), their children, Jamie, Daniel, Kristen and Wayne (Sue).

Memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 10, 11 a.m. at Fukui Mortuary “Chapel in the Garden,” 707 E. Temple St., Los Angeles, Calif. 90012. The family requests casual attire.

