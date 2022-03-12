April 4, 1928 – February 16, 2022

Fred (Freddie) Tatsuo Horiguchi, 93, passed away peacefully on February 16. Fred was predeceased by his wife, Kay, and step-daughter, Nancy. He is survived by his step-children, Charlotte and Frances; and grandchildren, Alex, Matthew, and Chiara. Burial services will be held on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at 9 a.m., Meadow View Urn Garden, Rose Hills Memorial Park. A private reception for his family and friends will follow.

Born in Torrance, Calif., Fred will always be remembered for his genuine nature, kind heart, and fun-loving and happy-go-lucky spirit. He was a lifelong auto-mechanic, and loved playing golf on the weekends. He will always be remembered in our hearts and forever missed.