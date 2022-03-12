William “Bill” Tsukamoto, 91, born in Los Angeles, passed away peacefully on

February 27, 2022.

William was a veteran of the Korean War, a graduate of University of California

Berkeley, and he was an architect for Bechtel Corporation, the largest engineering

and construction company in the United States.

William enjoyed traveling, snow skiing, playing chess, and real estate. Most of all,

he loved spending time with his granddaughters, Lauren and Shelby.

William is survived by his wife, Miyo Tsukamoto; sons, Craig (Sharon) Tsukamoto

and Steve (Sandra) Tsukamoto; and granddaughters, Lauren and Shelby Tsukamoto.

A private family service will be held at a later date.