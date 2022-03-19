The Go Fund Me page includes a photo of William Yu being treated for wounds suffered when he was attacked in Chinatown.

A Go Fund Me campaign has been launched for a victim of violence in Los Angeles Chinatown.

David Yu is organizing the fundraiser on behalf of his brother William, 46, who is recovering from an unprovoked assault.

As of Friday afternoon, $29,226 had been raised toward the $10,000 goal from 753 donors.

“My brother William was walking in Chinatown Los Angeles near the corner of Broadway and Alpine, when he was approached by a transient and attacked in broad daylight on the afternoon of March 9,” Yu said. “The attacker pulled out a knife and began to stab my brother. As people called police, nobody helped to intervene.

“My brother was in the fight for his life. He was able to wrestle with him to the ground where he was repeatedly stabbed while fighting for his life. The police arrived and the assailant was arrested.

“William was stabbed over 10 times around his face, head and neck and along with lacerations to his groin and abdominal area. He remains in the hospital at this time. Please, anything helps.”

Yu said that William was also bitten by his attacker.

The LAPD identified the assailant as Timothy Meirs, 50, who was arrested on a mayhem charge. With the suspect in jail on a $100,000 bond, the detective in charge of the case told Fox11 News that he has asked the district attorney to file additional charges, including attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon with aggravated conditions. However, the incident is being treated as a random attack rather than a hate crime.

To make a donation and leave a message, go to: https://www.gofundme.com/f/k2999-justice-for-william