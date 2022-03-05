The 2022 nominees for the 74th annual DGA (Directors Guild of America) Awards for television and feature films were recently announced.

The awards program will take place on March 12. The awards were voted on by over 18,000 members of the guild. The 2022 nominees include TV series broadcast between March 1, 2021, and Dec. 31, 2021. Voting for the awards occurred between Dec. 15, 2021, and Jan. 21, 2022.

Hiro Murai was one of the directors on the cover of DGA Quarterly in 2017.

Categories with some Asian representation included the following:

Movies for Television and Limited Series — Hiro Murai was nominated for an episode of the HBO Max series “Station Eleven” entitled “Wheel of Fire.” Also nominated were Barry Jenkins for “The Underground Railroad,” Barry Levinson for “Dopesick,” Danny Strong for “Dopesick,” and Craig Zobel for “Mare of Easttown.”

Murai’s recent TV directing credits include episodes of “Atlanta,” “Barry,” “Snowfall” and “Legion.” He has also directed music videos for Childish Gambino (Donald Glover), A Tribe Called Quest, FKA Twigs, and Michael Kiwanuka, among others.

Children’s Programs — Smriti Mundhra was nominated for an episode of the HBO Max series “Through Our Eyes” entitled “Shelter.” Also nominated were James Bobin for “The Mysterious Benedict Society,” Michael Lembeck for “The J Team,” Phil Lewis for “Head of the Class,” and Jeff Wadlow for “Are You Afraid of the Dark?”

Documentary — Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin were nominated for the National Geographic documentary “The Rescue.” Also nominated were Jessica Kingdon for “Ascension,” Stanley Nelson for “Attica,” Raoul Peck for “Exterminate All the Brutes,” and Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson for “Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised).”

For a complete list of nominees, visit: https://www.dga.org/awards/annual.aspx