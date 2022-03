A Memorial Service for Howard Nobuo Takata, 81-year-old, Calif.-born Nisei,

will be held on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Gardena Valley Baptist Church, 1630 W. 158th Street, Gardena, 90247.

He is survived by his son, Michael (Mirna) Takata; daughter, Dawn Takata; grandchildren, Leilani and Mitchell Takata; also survived by other relatives.

www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449