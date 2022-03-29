A private family service for the late Isamu Bob Yamashita, 90-year-old, California-born, resident of Menifee, who passed away on March 7, 2022, was held on Saturday, March 26, at Fukui Mortuary Chapel in Los Angeles.

He is survived by his wife, Katsuko Kay Yamashita; children, Sharon (Wayne) Metzger, Kelly (David Ortega) Yamashita and Jeffrey (Cheryl) Yamashita; grandchildren, Kristin and Kevin Kuwahara, Toby Ortega, and Ashley and Aidan Yamashita; he is also survived by many other relatives.

