Kenneth Shoichi Takiguchi, a resident of Los Angeles, Calif., passed away peacefully on February 6, 2022, at the age of 96.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Sarah Mitsuyuki; and is survived by his sons, Darryl and Craig (Miwako) Takiguchi; granddaughters, Emma, Hannah and Sienna Takiguchi; brother, Edward Koichi Takiguchi; sisters, Mildred Kuniyoshi, Clara Medeiros and Beatrice Nishigata.

Private services will be held in Hawaii.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441