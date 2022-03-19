September 1, 1941 – March 7, 2022

Joy Masako Oh passed away peacefully at her home on March 7, 2022. She is survived by her three children, Kim (Jim), Alex (Sky), Randy (Jennifer); grandchildren, Matthew Hirotsu, Ryan, Ethan, Piper, Griffin, and Anderson Oh; sister, Barbara (James) Sato; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Joy loved spending time with her family and friends at the Atria Senior Living Community. In addition, she enjoyed activities such as tap dancing, karate and going to the gym.