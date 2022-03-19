Private funeral services were held on March 12 for the late Mrs. Sanae Muramoto of Kumamoto, Japan. A resident of Gardena, she passed away on March 4, at the age of 72. Services were held at Fukui Mortuary Chapel, and officiated by Rimban William Briones

of Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple.

She is survived by her husband, Sachio Muramoto; daughter, Shirley Shinobu Muramoto; son, Gary Sachio Muramoto; sisters, Hiroko Koike, Michiyo (Norio) Kaneko and Megumi Takahashi; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives here and in Japan.

