April 1, 1932 – February 19, 2022

Kiyoshi Sakamoto, an 89-year-old, Kagoshima, Japan-born resident of Monterey Park, passed away on 02/19/22.

The youngest of nine children, Kiyoshi arrived in California in his early 20s and worked various jobs until he and his wife opened their own pet grooming shop, Mr. French. He kept the shop going for over 50+ years until his untimely death.

He is now at rest with his beloved wife, Miyoko.

Viewing will be held on Monday, March 21, 2022, at 9 a.m. at the Rose Hills Memorial Park with funeral service to follow.