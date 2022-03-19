SAN JOSE — This Sunday, March 20, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

Lisa Ling (pictured) joins us to talk about her newest project, “Take Out with Lisa Ling.” The six-part series explores the untold and forgotten stories of Asian Americans and their contributions by highlighting the culture’s iconic food.

We continue to celebrate women and Asian American food with Chef Leilani Baugh (pictured) of Oakland’s Magnolia Street Wine Lounge & Kitchen. Chef Leilani’s Magnolia Street is one of 80+ restaurants offering deals during Oakland Restaurant Week on March 18-27.

Plus a performance by singer-songwriter Rosendale.

Watch or set your DVR — 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area and 6 p.m. on COZI TV (Comcast 186).