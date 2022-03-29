A private graveside funeral service for Mary Marion Nakaji, 99 year-old, Nisei, who passed away peacefully on February 16, 2022, in Los Angeles, was held on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Green Hills Memorial Park, with Rev. John Iwohara from Gardena Buddhist Church officiating.

Mary is predeceased by her beloved husband, George; and nephew, Roy Nakaji. She is survived by her daughters, Caren (Milton) Murata and Ruthi (Leland) Hong; grandchildren, Kyle and Paige Murata, Kristi (Wayne) Yamano, Kelly (Josh) Revells,

Ryan (Suren) Hong, Britni (Michael) Moss. and seven great-grandchildren; niece,

Nancy Nakaji, and children, Brendan and Kaylyn, whom Mary fondly thought of as her own grandchildren.

www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449