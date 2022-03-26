Mary Yoshiko Shiohama went home to heaven on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2022, at the age of 95, and was at long-last reunited with her husband, Champ, and with her Lord.

Mary is survived by her sons, Gary (Cheryl) and Larry (Deanna) Shiohama; grandchildren, Lauren (Chris), Brent (Grace), Brandon, Kailie and Natalie; and one great-grandchild, Cameryn.

Mary’s life will be celebrated on Saturday, April 9, at 10 a.m. at South Bay Community Church, 2549 W. 190th St., Torrance, CA 90504.

Dress is casual, and the family requests that flowers be omitted.

The service will also be streamed live at bit.ly/shiohamamemorial.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441