A Celebration of Life service for Toshio Bob Uyeda, 77-year-old, Tule Lake, Calif.-born Nisei who passed away on February 18, 2022, will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the Double Tree Hilton Hotel Japanese Kyoto Garden, 120 S. Los Angeles St., Los Angeles, CA 90012. Lunch will follow.

He is survived by his wife, Fuji Uyeda; daughter, Wendy Uyeda; sisters, Joyce Nagata and Janice (Thomas) Nakahara; brother-in-law, Kinji (Kathy) Tasugi; also survived by many other relatives.

Bob loved the basic things in life, nature, family, good food and laughter. He was generous in both time and spirit. He will be missed.

www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449