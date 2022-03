Haruko Nakama Miller, born in Grand Junction, Colo. on May 11, 1930, passed away on March 14, 2022, at the age of 91. “Holly” was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was loved by so many, and will always be remembered for her kindness, big heart and warm smile that could light up a room. Holly is survived by her husband, children, and their families, and will be greatly missed.