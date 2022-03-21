WASHINGTON – Rep. Doris Matsui (D-Sacramento) on March 18 issued the following statement after the passing of former Rep. Vic Fazio.

Vic Fazio

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of my long-time friend Congressman Vic Fazio. Vic was a champion of our region, our residents and a powerful advocate for everyday Americans. He was an incredibly sharp, passionate legislator, but someone who also cared deeply about those whose voice was often not heard in Washington. He could just as easily talk to a farmer or a big-city mayor.

“My late husband, Bob Matsui, and I considered Vic a close friend for over 30 years. He worked to make our country a better place with his civility and ability to find common ground. His decades of service leave behind an extraordinary legacy, and his presence will continue to live on in all those who knew him. My prayers are with the entire Fazio family during this difficult time.”

Fasio, 79, was a Democrat who served in the House of Representatives from 1979 to 1999.